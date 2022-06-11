Minnesota Aurora FC beat Chicago City for first home win

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated after a second win this weekend against Chicago City Soccer Club. Aurora won the Sunday match 4-0, with goals from Sangmin Cha, Morgan Stone, Maya Hansen and Shelby Hopeau. Sangmin Cha of Aurora FC scores against Chicago City (credit: Minnesota Aurora FC) Stone’s goal came on a penalty kick, the first such goal in franchise history. Since earning a draw in its opening match, Aurora FC has won four straight games. The team sits atop the Heartland Division with 13 points. Aurora plays Chicago City a third time on Friday, this time on the road. Aurora FC and WCCO-TV have teamed up to stream all home matches on the station’s digital platform. The free, livestream service is available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV, as well as WCCO.com.

EAGAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO