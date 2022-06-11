ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Aurora FC beat Chicago City for first home win

 3 days ago
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Aurora FC keeps making history, and on Friday, the club notched its first-ever home win in front of more than 5,000 fans at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Makenzie Langdok, Addison Symonds and Sangmin Cha each scored to lead Minnesota to a 3-1...

