ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Home care services encouraging future planning among older adults and family

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep2IX_0g7SBJ1v00

COLORADO SPRINGS — As people age, they are met with plenty of probing questions and examinations which can sometimes be uncomfortable. For some, according to Home Instead , an at-home senior care organization, the most uncomfortable exam may actually be a critical conversation between older adults and loved ones about end-of-life plans. In fact, 1 in 6 Americans would rather have a colonoscopy than make these tough decisions and document wishes.

“They don’t want to worry their loved ones. They are afraid of suggesting the wrong thing. They’re saying that the time is not right,” said Home Instead client care coordinator, Kelly Murphy.

An “elderoscopy” is what Home Instead calls an end-of-life conversation, or a talk about future plans as an older family member ages.

“We want the families to ask and answer all of those hard questions to prepare for the future,” Murphy said. “So… their family members, living choices, financial choices…”

The problem is, Home Instead said, many people wait until the last minute before determining these important things.

“It could absolutely affect your loved one’s health and it absolutely could cause some turmoil,” Murphy said. “You know, the family members don’t know what their parents wish for. So if there’s multiple siblings, they might want to do three different things.”

So, Home Instead is trying to ease the discomfort by offering resources to people preparing for these topics.

“It is called 40-70. It’s, you know, us 40-some-year-olds trying to start thinking about our 70-year-old parents. And it is a wonderful guide that gives you conversation starters for all of those tough questions.”

But sometimes, the hardest part is getting the talk started.

“The best way is just Mom, Dad, let’s have a sit down conversation. I want to make sure I know your future plans. I want to make sure that, you know, I make the decisions that you want and I don’t want to make any wrong decisions,” Murphy said.

And, just like with a colonoscopy or an endoscopy or any other medical treatment, Murphy said the worst thing you can do is wait.

“The time is now,” she said. “We want to know those answers. We want to know how our loved ones foresee the future.”

You can find the aforementioned guide by following this link here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Peyton ranch focuses on veterans and their pets

PEYTON, Colo. — A new center in Peyton plans to help soldiers and front line workers with their mental health, while also keeping their animals safe when they are given orders to go overseas. The Wild Loon Ranch Canine Lodge and Adventure Center held its grand opening over the...
PEYTON, CO
KXRM

Local voter group is encouraging Gen Z voters to get active

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Now that election season is here, a Colorado Springs voting group has identified a lack of registered Gen Z voters across El Paso County. With the Primary election happening June 28th, The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak region is encouraging students to join forces with other Gen Z’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
KXRM

Iconic Western Street Breakfast on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular community event is back this year, featuring family fun, entertainment, and a delicious hot breakfast. The Western Street Breakfast is scheduled from 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on Pikes Peak Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs. The event is one of Colorado Springs’ most iconic celebrations of its deep-rooted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State orders 120-day takeover of Colorado Springs Charter Academy following financial concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education is ordering a third party to take over fiduciary powers at Colorado Springs Charter Academy (CSCA) following several financial concerns at the school.  In a preliminary order from Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) Commissioner Katy Anthes, she says Colorado Springs Charter Academy’s financial situation is The post State orders 120-day takeover of Colorado Springs Charter Academy following financial concerns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

‘It’s going to take time’: Navigating formula shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS — The baby formula shortage is continuing to hurt and challenge families with infants across the country, including here in Colorado Springs. From recalls to plant shut-downs to supply chain issues, doctors said it’s been the perfect storm to keep families with infants scrambling. “Formula has been in a shortage for the last […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Community Cruise Kick-Off with Mayor Suthers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Join the community with Mayor John Suthers for a family-friendly cruise along the Sand Creek Trail to Wildflower Park. Bikers should meet at the southeast YMCA Bike Library at 2190 Jetwing Dr. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will be rewarded with free popsicles at the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Planning#Older Adults#Home Care#Senior Care#Home Instead#Americans
KXRM

Town hall for victims of mobile home park fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — County Assessor Steve Schleiker will host a town hall meeting for property owners whose homes were destroyed or damaged in the fires at Skylark and Falcon Estates Mobile Home Parks last month. The Town Hall is an opportunity for Skylark and Falcon Estates Mobile Home Parks property owners to learn about the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fosters give homeless animals new ‘leash’ on life

COLORADO SPRINGS — A stray pup in Colorado Springs has a bright future ahead of her thanks to the thoughtful actions of several animal outreach organizations and a few caring dog lovers in our community. A local woman found Peanut roaming the streets, alone and frightened. With the help of a neighbor, and through hours […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Academy High School students are placing flowers at a Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Tuesday evening to honor the life of one of their peers. Air Academy High School Principal Dan Olson sent out a letter to families Sunday night notifying them of the death of a student named The post Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
KXRM

COVID tests no longer a requirement for travelers to the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that travelers are no longer required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery before boarding a flight to the U.S. effective on Jun 12 at 12:01 a.m. ET. CDC said the COVID-19 pandemic has now shifted to a new […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Family Fun Day at Memorial Park brings awareness and resources

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center (KBFLC) presents Family Fun Day to bring awareness to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. This event will take place at Memorial Park (Firefighter Memorial side) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to get information about specific services provided by KBFLC. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
atomic-ranch.com

A Glimpse Inside the USAF Academy Cadet Chapel’s Restoration “Cocoon”

One of the most recognizable sights in the state of Colorado is the US Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel near Colorado Springs. Designed by architect Walter A. Netsch, it was constructed between 1959 and 1962, and is a modernist reinterpretation of traditional cathedral architecture. But if you are visiting Colorado...
KXRM

Teachers rally pledging to ‘teach truth’ about U.S. history

COLORADO SPRINGS — Educators from local schools rallied at the Pioneers Museum pledging to “teach truth” about United States history. The rally took place at the Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The event was hosted by Neighbors for Education, a grassroots advocacy group for public education in D11, as well as concerned parents […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs neighborhood market, Hillside hub, a first of its’ kind in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs, the first neighborhood food center in the city is hosting its grand opening Saturday, June 11. Food to Power, formerly known as the Colorado Springs Food Rescue, is creating the new center. Dubbed the Hillside Hub, it will be a space for urban farming, compost production, micro-enterprise development, educational workshops, & fresh grocery distribution.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Colorado in June is a beautiful time to explore the outdoors, but during high-temperature days, experts advise staying away from strenuous hikes and activities. Over the weekend, a 52-year-old Colorado Springs mountain biker lost his life after running out of water on a trail in Mesa County. Saturday at 6:45 The post Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bring ‘good vibes only’ for Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga (RMGY) and The Goat Patch Brewing Company are bringing goat yoga back to Colorado Springs. RMGY will host multiple yoga classes throughout the day at the Goat Patch Brewing Co. The Lesson Schedule: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy