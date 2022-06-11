ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission

By Bud Foster
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve...

Comments / 33

It's all good!
2d ago

Yes indeed. it's not going to help the American people to turn our head to the distasteful acts of the mob. I pray every everyone involved--will be exposed!

Reply(2)
10
Brenda Anderson
2d ago

Jan 6th is a hoax set up by the Dems to keep America from thinking about the real problems facing families..... such as gas and food

Reply(4)
16
Small c conservative
2d ago

It's good to see more and more Republicans realizing what a loser Trump is. They need to find a decent leader in order to regain some respect from the voters.

Reply(6)
17
