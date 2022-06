Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. He threw a warm-up pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO