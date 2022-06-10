ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bashing at Comerica Park done by Blue Jays, not Detroit Tigers in 10-1 loss

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

A rainbow appeared in the sky over Comerica Park following a 26-minute rain delay Friday night, the only in-game treat for Detroit Tigers fans as the organization began its "Summer Bash Weekend" with a crippling performance.

The Tigers have promoted the celebration — scheduled from Friday though Sunday — since the beginning of the month, but for Friday's series opener, Toronto Blue Jays fans appeared to outnumber Tigers supporters in the lower bowl behind home plate.

To open a 10-game homestand, the Tigers were throttled 10-1 by the Blue Jays in front of 26,226 fans (of either team).

CASEY CLOSED: Tigers right-hander Casey Mize to undergo Tommy John surgery

HELP ON THE WAY: Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez 'incredibly impressive' in Toledo rehab start

JEFF SEIDEL: Hype for Tigers' Colt Keith grows: 'I never seen anybody hit the ball harder'

The Tigers (23-34) had another weak offensive showing with five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, who entered Friday with a 5.24 ERA in 11 starts, fired eight innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Javier Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December, received plenty of boos from the crowd after his strikeout in the fifth inning. He is hitting .196 with 50 strikeouts in 46 games this season.

"I didn't see anything different out of him as I have any other night," manager A.J. Hinch said. "I think he's continuing to search for solutions, and obviously, the more he's struggled, the more frustrated people have become.

"We've got to put our arms around him and get him in a better place. We are not going anywhere without the production of Javy Báez, whether it's this series, this season or in the coming years. He's on our side. He's wearing our uniform. We're going to support him."

Miguel Cabrera, hitting .297 in 49 games, recorded the Tigers' first hit against Berrios with a two-out single in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-3 before being lifted for pinch-hitter Eric Haase in the ninth inning. The other four hits came from Harold Castro, Robbie Grossman, Spencer Torkelson and Derek Hill.

The Tigers scored their lone run on Willi Castro's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Castro replaced Grossman, who exited with a day-to-day injury after fouling a ball off his leg, just below his knee.

Berrios improved his ERA to 4.73.

Blue Jays leadoff hitter George Springer went 3-for-3 with a walk (first inning), a single (fourth inning), a home run (second inning) and a double (sixth inning). He was a triple shy of the cycle when he was replaced by pinch-hitter Bradley Zimmer in the seventh inning.

"He's an elite player," Hinch said. "He sets an incredible tempo, rhythm and timing. Everything he does on the field is impactful. I have a long history with him, so I've seen it. ... He's dangerous from the top."

Toronto scored its 10 runs on 15 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

By the time the rainbow appeared, marking the end of the third-inning rain delay, the Blue Jays had already ambushed Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez for six runs. The 24-year-old allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4⅓ innings.

The Blue Jays blasted three homers against Rodriguez.

"I felt pretty bad," Rodriguez said.

In last Friday's start, Rodriguez allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and two walks over 4⅓ innings in the Tigers' 13-0 loss to the New York Yankees . He gave up four home runs to the Yankees and admitted to tipping his pitches .

There have been seven home runs hit off Rodriguez in his past 8⅔ innings.

"I'm not going to deny it to you, it was on my mind," said Rodriguez, demoted to Triple-A Toledo after Friday's start. "I just wanted to avoid the situation of tipping pitches like what happened in New York. It didn't help me to be focused on what I had to do today."

El-Rod blows a tire

Rodriguez threw too many pitches over the heart of the plate, and the Blue Jays were ready to create damage with their swings. The rookie right-hander put himself in a hole from the start.

Rodriguez walked Springer on four pitches to open the game.

"The leadoff walk has nothing to do with tipping," Hinch said.

Bo Bichette followed by hammering a first-pitch fastball into the left-field corner for an RBI double. Two batters later, Alejandro Kirk hit a fastball into the right-center gap for an RBI double. Those extra-base hits put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

The mess continued in the second inning, as the Blue Jays — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (407 feet), Springer (383 feet) and Bichette (373 feet) — used three home runs to tack on four runs.

"The middle part of the plate is trouble," Hinch said, "especially against an offense like this. The way they're swinging it, they can do damage throughout the lineup, and we saw it. Execution is very important for every pitcher, but especially against a good offense."

Gurriel smashed Rodriguez's 0-1 fastball over the left-center wall. Springer unloaded on an 0-2 curveball and put the ball in the same area as the previous home run. Then, Bichette belted a 1-1 slider over the left-field wall.

Just like that, the Blue Jays had a 6-0 lead.

Rodriguez threw 23 pitches in the first inning and 17 pitches in the second. After Bichette's home run, pitching coach Chris Fetter met with Rodriguez while right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes warmed in the bullpen.

Nearing an early exit, Rodriguez retired the next two batters to complete the second inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third base, and Teoscar Hernandez grounded out to second base.

Rodriguez bounced back with scoreless third and fourth innings, and with the Tigers already trailing by six runs, Hinch gave him an opportunity to complete the fifth inning.

"I felt very good because I was able to settle my mind and settle my mindset, attack the hitters and get them out," Rodriguez said. "But of course, all the damage was done."

The Blue Jays scored two more runs in the fifth for an 8-0 lead. Rodriguez was removed from his outing with one out in the inning.

Barnes got the final two outs.

For his 84 pitches (51 strikes), Rodriguez threw 43 four-seam fastballs (51%), 26 sliders (31%), seven changeups (8%), five two-seam fastballs (6%) and three curveballs (4%). He generated five swings and misses.

More runs vs. bullpen

After Barnes worked out of the fifth, right-hander Wily Peralta took over for the sixth inning.

Doubles from Springer and Guerrero produced one run. An ensuing two-out single from Kirk tacked on another run for a 10-0 Blue Jays advantage. Peralta completed the sixth on 19 pitches.

Righties Joe Jimenez and Jason Foley tossed scoreless seventh and eight innings, each working around two-out singles. Jimenez struck out the first two batters he faced, while Foley punched out the fourth batter he faced.

Righty Will Vest handled the ninth inning.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bashing at Comerica Park done by Blue Jays, not Detroit Tigers in 10-1 loss

