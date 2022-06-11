ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $226 million jackpot?

By National Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset again after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Powerball – Winning numbers and results for June 6, 2022

TONIGHT'S Powerball draw has a jackpot of $184million. Here's everything you need to know about the winning numbers and how much cash the winner of the lottery game takes home. What were the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball drawing?. The winning numbers for tonight's draw will be drawn at 10.59pm...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Narcity

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 7 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot

Attention, lottery players! The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 7 are in, so you'll definitely want to get your tickets out and see how you fared. For this draw, the $70 million jackpot is still up for grabs as well as 47 Maxmillion prizes that are each worth $1 million dollars, which means $116 million in total is available to be won!
LOTTERY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
53K+
Followers
35K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy