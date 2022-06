The New York Rangers have to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, and it appears Jacob Trouba is trying to give his team the edge with his trademark big hits. Trouba levelled the Bolts' Corey Perry early in the second period with a hit that left Perry in noticeable pain. He skated to the bench under his own power but you could tell he was feeling it. Meanwhile, there is a ton of debate on social media over whether this hit was legal. Perry never had possession of the puck before the hit took place. There was no call on the play.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO