CONCORD, N.C. — A tow truck driver was left for dead after he was hit by a driver who then left the scene, according to his colleagues. John Owen had just wrapped up a long day of driving for Lebleus Towing in Concord around 11:30 p.m. on Friday when his truck was rear-ended on the Concord Parkway, coworkers and police told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura.

CONCORD, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO