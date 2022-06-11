ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

Metropolis, Ill. hosts 44th Annual Superman Celebration

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKFVS radio and TV founder, Oscar C. Hirsch was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame Friday night....

www.kfvs12.com

westkentuckystar.com

Miss Illinois crowned in Marion

A Chicago contestant was crowned as this year's Miss Illinois Saturday night at the Marion Civic Center. Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones, won the title and will represent the state in the Miss America Scholarship competition in December. The runner-up was Miss River Valley, McKenna Vereeke, and second runner-up...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill.

A man was hit by a train in Union County near Anna, Ill. Heartland winery hosts event supporting Ill. organization. A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. Fatal crash kills one in Graves County. Updated: 5 hours...
ANNA, IL
wsiu.org

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for southern Illinois

The daytime temperature may reach 100 degrees this week as excessive heat covers the region. The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the last time we reached the 100-degree mark in Carbondale was back in July 2012. It's June 2016 for both Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Forecasters say several...
Society
KFVS12

DRONE12: Metropolis, Ill. before the Superman Celebration

Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting incident that took place in Carbondale. A few families were given the keys to their new homes six months after tornadoes destroyed Mayfield, Ky. SEMO Food Bank serving bigger crowds. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A food bank in southeast Missouri is...
METROPOLIS, IL
Magic 95.1

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New homes for tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky

The 44th annual Superman Celebration kicked off in Metropolis yesterday. KFVS radio and TV founder, Oscar C. Hirsch was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame Friday night. Metropolis, Ill. hosts 44th Annual Superman Celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The home of Superman welcomes fans from all...
KFVS12

Caruthersville Homicide

Broadcaster awards given, including Heartland news team members. WATCH | Kentucky one of 14 states to celebrate Women Veterans Day. History was made in Kentucky Saturday night, as a crowd of close to 2000 people gathered in the Blue Grass Airport to welcome home the first all-woman Honor Flight. A way to give veterans the recognition for their service they deserve.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Miss Illinois 2022 winner announced

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois 2022 competition crowned a winner last night. Monica Nia Jones, 25, from Chicago has been named Miss Illinois 2022. Jones won the title Saturday evening, June 11, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She...
kentuckytoday.com

Whatever the role, 89-year-old serves Lord with gladness

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — At age 89, Charlie Simmons has had a lengthy career ministering to people and churches. And he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Simmons, a member of High Point Baptist Church in Graves County, pastored churches in western Kentucky for more than 30 years before being called as a director of missions (now called associational mission strategists) for the Graves County Baptist Association in 1989. He retired 10 years later from that role but hasn’t retired from an active ministry life.
KFVS12

Shawnee Community College begins Juneteenth celebrations

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College started its Juneteenth celebrations. According to the college, the Cultural Awareness Team decorated the main campus in Ullin in preparation for Freedom Day on Sunday, June 19. They said a PowerPoint presentation is also running in the Commons area. The celebration on campus...
ULLIN, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau PD hires 4 new officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department hired four new officers on Monday, June 13. According to a release from the department, all four officers graduated from the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy on June 9. They will begin training this week. In addition to the new officers,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kolomkobir.com

That crocodile KY was just an invasive fish

Because there was precedent, reports of an alligator seen in Mike Miller Park in Marshall County were taken seriously and a warning was issued. But people throughout the Commonwealth could be forgiven if they were nonetheless skeptical; We don’t have a crocodile here. It’s too cold in Kentucky in the winter for camels to survive. It is possible that previous incidents in which giant reptiles were reported to have been seen were coincidental and may have occurred because they were kept illegally as pets. This was certainly the case in 2021 when two alligators were confiscated from a house in Paducah.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Hickory, Ky. woman killed in crash

Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving five SUVs in Dunklin County on Friday, June 10. Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line. A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. Semi rollover crash...
HICKORY, KY
KFVS12

Man hit by train in Union County

A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill. The City of Anna welcomes people downtown today for the 2022 Annabelle Festival. Fatal crash kills one in Graves County. Updated: 5 hours ago.
UNION COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

