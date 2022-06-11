St. Louis police begin 12-hour shifts on summer weekends

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.

