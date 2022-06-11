ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Louis police begin 12-hour shifts on summer weekends

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mandatory shifts will only take place...

Comments / 3

2d ago

Now the democrats want to over work the police force! Just hire more officers and give the police more funding! The weak mayor is too sensitive to handle this job, she believes the criminals are her friends! She funds other useless programs why not fund law enforcement so they can hire more officers to take on these thugs!

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Crime#Homicides#Law Enforcement
5 On Your Side

2 children injured after gunshots fired into home in Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two girls have been injured after multiple gunshots were fired from an alley through a window into a home Monday morning. A 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl sustained injuries after several shots were fired just before 1 a.m. into a home in the 3500 block of South Spring Avenue in south St. Louis, Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Someone inside the home told police they heard gunshots from outside and then glass breaking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro Transit to adjust bus routes for better on-time performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit will be adjusting multiple bus routes starting Monday to improve on-time performance and to better manage passenger volume. Metro said they will make schedule adjustments to three MetroBus routes:. #58 Chesterfield Valley - Weekday schedule adjustments for westbound afternoon trips to improve on-time...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple cars broken into in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for suspects accused of damaging and searching through multiple cars in South City Monday. Police say they found numerous vehicles, between the 2600 to the 3000 block of Missouri, with busted windows. Some of them were also rummaged through, according to officials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

PD: Suspect fires warning shot at ground, deflected bullet hits victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Couple sent to hospital after stabbing in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was sent to the hospital after a physical argument led to a stabbing in South City Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senate. Reports say a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were drinking at a bar and started arguing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

