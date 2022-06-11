Pit Spitters Come Back to Defeat Jackrabbits 4-3 in Series Opener at Home

TRAVERSE CITY – After trailing 3-0 going into the 5th, the Traverse City Pit Spitters scratched 4 unanswered runs across three innings to pick up the 4-3 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the home series opener.

It started with a double to centerfield from Jared Miller, which drove in Cody Hultink. Then Jake Smallwood singles up the middle to bring home Miller to get the Pit Spitters within one run.

In the 6th, Hultink hits a SAC-fly as Camden Traficante reaches home to tie the game up 3-3.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th, Traficante ropes a hit into right field bringing in Evan Orzech which would prove to be the game-winning run in Traverse City’s impressive late-game comeback.

The win marks the third straight for Traverse City as they improve to 5-6 overall. The Pit Spitters also jump to sole fourth place in the Great Lakes East division.

TC will meet Kokomo for game two at Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.