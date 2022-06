HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill in Harrisburg would put limits on fireworks in Pennsylvania in response to growing complaints. The state house voted in favor of legislation that would ban their use from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. except for July 2 through July 4, and Dec. 31, when they can be used until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO