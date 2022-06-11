ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 people displaced after Hampton apartment fire

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire in the 2900 block of W. Mercury Boulevard Friday night.

The call came in at 7:36 p.m.

Units with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story building.

Everyone who lived in the apartment safely evacuated.

The Red Cross of Coastal Virginia is helping the people - four adults and five children - who were displaced.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

