MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was walking home from work on Saturday night in South Beach when a man touched the back of her thighs from behind. She said she was on the sidewalk south of Lincoln Road when he crouched near her waist. The man showed her a knife and said, “Shh! Come with me!” before pulling her arms, according to a police report.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO