One City Schools educators switching to 4-day week; but not students

Three Pennsylvania mothers have filed a lawsuit alleging their first-grade children were taught about transgender transition in violation of school district policy and state law. Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn, and Gretchen Melton are seeking a court order to prevent Jefferson Elementary School in the Mount Lebanon School District in Pennsylvania to stop gender-related instruction or allow parents to take children out of the lessons. Also named in the suit are the school district’s superintendent, board, principal, and first-grade teacher Megan Williams. The mothers claim that Ms Williams ignored their parental rights by providing classroom instruction on gender dysphoria and transgender...
