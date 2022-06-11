One City Schools educators switching to 4-day week; but not students

The high school teacher was placed on administrative leave and the private school is facing criticism after students in a biology class were handed an assignment worksheet with racial offense. Now, the school officials are trying to determine the teacher’s intent with the assignment. “On behalf of the school’s leadership, we want to acknowledge the disturbing racial offense contained in an assignment with an upper school class last week. The choice to use this piece of curriculum was completely inconsistent with our School’s philosophy and mission and we sincerely apologize for its use and the harm it has caused.” the school officials said in a statement.

