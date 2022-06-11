ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Rising cost of diesel hurting Ohio farmers

 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week gas hit a record cost in Franklin County, as it averaged more than $5 a gallon. The cost of diesel is climbing right along with it. The current average cost of a gallon of diesel in the state of Ohio is $5.93. “Diesel...

