Tyreek Hill went on the record about his departure from the Kansas City Chiefs, and he sounded a little salty about how things went down. Hill’s podcast was not lacking in content. The new Dolphins wide receiver has tried his best to hype up his new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, stating that the Alabama product is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes and more.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO