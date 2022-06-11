ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Deputy injured in shootout

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy was injured while...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 2

fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired at Bibb County investigators during traffic stop, 2 injured

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two Georgia deputies were forced to dodge bullets while attempting to pull over a vehicle on Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:43 p.m. along Thomaston Road at Lamar Road. The Bibb County sheriff said when investigators in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights to pull over...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hiram man killed in crash with FedEx truck in Austell, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. - A Hiram man was killed after crashing into a FedEx truck in Austell on Friday, police say. Austell police said the incident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on C.H. James Parkway. Jeffery B. Amofa, 26, was traveling west in a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when police said...
AUSTELL, GA
11Alive

Man killed in wreck involving FedEx truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Friday after crashing into a FedEx tractor-trailer, according to police in Cobb County. The department said they are assisting the Austell Police Department with the investigation. Around 7:07 p.m., police said 26-year-old Jeffery Amofa was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pursuit in Gordon County ends when motorcyclist crashes, dies

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday. The sheriff's office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which started with an alarm call at 11 p.m. Sunday night at a business on State Route 53 West.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest man accused of dragging officer with car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape. Police said it started as a call for an armed domestic dispute just after 8 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 Block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said they spotted a man who refused to cooperate or comply with officers. He ran away.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police trying to identify robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery. Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited. Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect. The suspect is...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Known street racer' arrested by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police search for alleged pellet, or bb gun, shooter

Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WTVM

2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead. Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting Atlanta McDonald's manager

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a McDonald's manager. Police said 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre is charged with aggravated assault and battery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said he was arrested in DeKalb County on June 10, about...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Headless remains found behind Burger King in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County authorities are investigating after human remains were found behind a Burger King in Macon. Coroner Leon Jones said the discovery was made Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said someone walking through the woods found the body and called 911. No...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy