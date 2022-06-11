ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

One Woman Dead in Montcalm County Car Crash

 3 days ago
One woman died in a car crash Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Vickeryville and Holland Lake Roads in Montcalm county, MSP says. They say a car traveling east bound on Holland Lake Road failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of a semi-tractor. According to MSP, the driver of the car, a 66-year-old woman from Sheridan, was pronounced dead on the scene while the 25-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.

The crash still remains under investigation.

