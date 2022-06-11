Heavy hail shocks Oconomowoc residents

Melissa Reith's relaxing Friday evening with family and friends quickly became a scramble to take videos of a hail storm they'll never forget.

"It just sounded like people were throwing rocks at the house. It was nuts," said Reith.

The storm hit Oconomowoc fast and hard. The hail left a blanket of ice across yards and roads.

An employee with Oconomowoc Public Works told TMJ4 News that damage was mostly limited to downed branches and flooded roads.

We Energies did not list any major outages. Some residents did report damage to cars.

Western Lakes Fire said that they had no reports of injuries.

Reith's home has a few sagging gutters, full of water, hail and debris from trees. Her flower beds were flattened, and freshly laid grass seed will likely have to be redone.

"I kind of got scared. And it was a little fun at first. And then, oh wait, is my house going to be destroyed?," said Charlottle Gascon, a family friend who was visiting the Reith's when the storm hit.

On Saturday, the Reiths expect to get out their snow shovels and remove about an inch of piled up hail from their back deck.

