Oconomowoc, WI

Heavy hail shocks Oconomowoc residents

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Melissa Reith's relaxing Friday evening with family and friends quickly became a scramble to take videos of a hail storm they'll never forget.

"It just sounded like people were throwing rocks at the house. It was nuts," said Reith.

The storm hit Oconomowoc fast and hard. The hail left a blanket of ice across yards and roads.

An employee with Oconomowoc Public Works told TMJ4 News that damage was mostly limited to downed branches and flooded roads.

We Energies did not list any major outages. Some residents did report damage to cars.

Western Lakes Fire said that they had no reports of injuries.

Reith's home has a few sagging gutters, full of water, hail and debris from trees. Her flower beds were flattened, and freshly laid grass seed will likely have to be redone.

"I kind of got scared. And it was a little fun at first. And then, oh wait, is my house going to be destroyed?," said Charlottle Gascon, a family friend who was visiting the Reith's when the storm hit.

On Saturday, the Reiths expect to get out their snow shovels and remove about an inch of piled up hail from their back deck.

Julie Potts
2d ago

Think of all the little bird's out in that hail. Materialistic thing's can be replaced, but life cannot.

Related
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Hail storm leaves trail of damage in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Residents in Oconomowoc were cleaning up and assessing damage one day after a severe storm dropped tons of hail on the city. "All of a sudden small hail was coming and then I heard of golf ball hail before, but I've never seen it before," said Mark Thurow. "And once that started hitting, it was hitting the back windows on the deck and you start thinking one of the windows is going to break."
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings near Madison College had their roofs ripped off due to the storm, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. “This building is quite sturdy and there was that second roof on the...
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will likely continue into Tuesday. As of 9:05 p.m., more than 7,200 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

NWS warns of ‘destructive winds,’ damaging hail from severe thunderstorms in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service is warning about severe thunderstorms that could bring “destructive winds” over 75 mph and damaging hail in northern Illinois Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday morning. The outlook is in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Waukesha counties until 6:45 p.m. Winds reaching up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail is to be expected, according to the National Weather Service. Interactive radar can be found here.
WAUKESHA, WI
StatelineKids

Palmer Park Wading Pool, Janesville

Large wading pool with mushroom water feature, whale slides, and a wheelchair accessible ramp. Description: Located in Janesville, WI, Palmer Park wading pool is a large pool with seven-inch depth throughout, a raining mushroom water feature, and two whale slides. Open: June 4 – August 28, 2022. Hours: 12...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours today. These storms could contain strong wind in excess of 70 mph, large hail and even a few tornadoes. A warm front is approaching from the southwest and it will provide the trigger for the development of these storms. There remains some uncertainty on the exact area the storms will impact, but the latest models are indicating a higher probability north of Madison. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, though warmer conditions are expected south and west of Madison. Storms will move out late this afternoon and the warm front will push northward.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Landslide closes Port Washington beach for the summer

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis.— The North Beach in Port Washington is closed for the summer after a landslide on Wednesday afternoon. City of Port Washington officials said a resident called in after seeing the landslide on one of their online cameras that faces the beach. The bluff gave way Wednesday afternoon; however, no one was hurt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
CBS 58

Franklin firefighters rescue ducklings from storm sewer

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Franklin firefighters were called to a special rescue today, on June 10. A group of five ducklings had to be rescued from a storm sewer. A neighbor called the department after she saw a mama duck circling a sewer drain, quacking for help.
FRANKLIN, WI
