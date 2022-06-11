ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

One Man Dead from Elk Lake Drowning

An 18-year-old man has died from drowning in Elk Lake, according to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:45 p.m. deputies and rescue personnel were sent to the public access on Easly Road, near Cherry Avenue because of a report of a man in the water yelling for help. The sheriff’s office says by the time first responders got to the scene the man was no longer visible.

The sheriff’s office says it was at this time that first responders put rescue boats in the water and started to search for the man.

Dive teams from Charlevoix and Grand Traverse County were also sent to the scene and had divers in the water. At around 8:35 p.m. the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says the Grand Traverse Dive Team found the victim in about 25 feet of water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

According to the sheriff’s office, he went out on a small boat to read his book. They say shortly after his sisters heard him yelling for help. The sheriff’s office does not know why or how the victim fell out of the row boat.

The name of the victim will be released pending the notification of other family members.

