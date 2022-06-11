MI Dream Home: House on Torch Lake's southern shore is close to famous sandbar

In the 90's "spring water" became popular. Sure, there were brands of spring water you could buy, then all of a sudden there were multiple options for brands to buy. According to Wikipedia, the first bottle of water produced was in 1622. In the '70s, brands like Perrier produced sparkling natural spring water. I am a fan of sparkling water. When I quit drinking alcohol, Perrier was a good go-to for me. I'll drink some sparkling water occasionally nowadays, but not like I did in the past because it makes me bloated. I need to fit in my pants.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO