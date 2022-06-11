ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Dream Home: House on Torch Lake's southern shore is close to famous sandbar

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Anyone who knows Michigan's Torch Lake knows it has water as blue...

www.detroitnews.com

My North.com

Go Yooperlite Hunting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

How one rock hunter found The Golden Egg and made his dreams come true. Head to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to find Yooperlies! From hunting tips to paranormal sightings, head into the dark of night to find these elusive rocks this summer in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

These 15 Amazing Natural Michigan Springs Are Worth a Visit

In the 90's "spring water" became popular. Sure, there were brands of spring water you could buy, then all of a sudden there were multiple options for brands to buy. According to Wikipedia, the first bottle of water produced was in 1622. In the '70s, brands like Perrier produced sparkling natural spring water. I am a fan of sparkling water. When I quit drinking alcohol, Perrier was a good go-to for me. I'll drink some sparkling water occasionally nowadays, but not like I did in the past because it makes me bloated. I need to fit in my pants.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Driver found dead after Jeep dives into St. Clair River in Michigan

St. Clair authorities are investigating the death of a driver who drove a Jeep into the St. Clair River on Sunday night. A call was placed to the St. Clair Police Department at 7:22 p.m. about a man in a white Jeep who appeared to have driven his vehicle into the river, near the Voyager restaurant on Riverside on the St. Clair River.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
MLive

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Foraging is a popular hobby here in the Upper Peninsula. For most scavengers, morel season is their time to show off their skills. They are difficult to find and coveted by many for their unique taste. But morel mushrooms are not the typical fungi you see in the grocery store.
MLive

Guide to Miss Michigan 2022, featuring the 20 candidates

MUSKEGON, MI - After months of anticipation, the candidates for the Miss Michigan scholarship competition are eager to take the stage this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. The pageant had a triumphant return in 2021 following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about...
MUSKEGON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan severe weather: 75 mph winds, hail, and tornado potential may strike region Monday night

(FOX 2) - There is a legitimate chance that we could be seeing some severe weather today in Southeast Michigan, and if it travels in our direction you'll need to be prepared. A weather system called a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS for short) is expected to gain strength over the next six hours and could impact some locations after 8 p.m. Monday evening.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan state park dark sky preserves now officially open 24 hours

Stargazers will now have 24-hour access to Michigan’s Dark Sky Preserves following a new land use order passed by the state Department of Natural Resources Thursday. Dark Sky Preserves are special areas within state parks where light pollution is limited. Previously, entrance to dark sky preserves in state parks...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan motorists can now buy digital license plates

LANSING, MI – Michigan drivers now have the option of a digital license plate. California-based company Reviver announced Friday, June 10, that their digital license plates were approved for use and registration by Michigan motorists and are now available for sale. “Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works...
MICHIGAN STATE

