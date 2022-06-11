Dragon Age Absolution Announced for December 2022

After what feels like a lifetime, Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) finally has a release date: October 4. Not only that, but we got a look at the newest tank hero Junker Queen. It's not a full release just yet, with the game launching in early access and only having the PvP side of things available—no PvE just yet. The plus is that Overwatch 2's PvP is completely free, regardless of whether or not you own the first game. If you do own the first game though, you'll be able to grab the Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack (opens in new tab). It'll contain two epic skins and an exclusive founder's icon, plus "a surprise gift" that we'll have to wait to hear more about. As long as you own the first Overwatch before June 23 or Overwatch 2 after its launch, you'll be eligible to receive the pack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO