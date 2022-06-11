LMPD: 12-year-old, last seen near Bardstown Road, found safe in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found burned in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Around 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to 600 block of Barret Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. In an alley near...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Meade County man last seen in Louisville. John Miller, 28, was last seen near South Third Street. The white man has reddish to strawberry blonde hair, hazel eyes, a thin build and a red beard. He has an eyebrow ring on his right eyebrow.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a man who they say was involved in theshooting that injured five teens at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday night. According to LMPD Major Brian Kuriger, LMPD officers responded to a call...
Adam Baxter was arrested Wednesday, naked and wrapped in a blanket after two houses burned Tuesday night near River Road in eastern Jefferson County. Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center for ‘Fully Loaded Comedy Festival’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Comedian Bert Kreischer, most famous for chugging beers and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man driving a motorcycle died early Monday morning. LMPD says the crash happened around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Grade Lane near Fern Valley Road. Police say the motorcycle was traveling "at a high rate of speed" before it crashed into a fence.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old white man who was last seen in east Louisville. A LensAlert was issued for Dustin Nelson, a 6-foot-1, 160 pound man. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. near Timbersprings Circle and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a gas station downtown. Shortly after 10 p.m., First Division officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of West Broadway at the Thorntons gas station. According...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An elderly man was shot by a stray bullet while sitting inside his home late Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The man, believed to be in his 80s, was "struck by a stray round" that came through his front window, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE (WISH) — Police say five teenagers were shot near a bridge that connects Indiana to Kentucky Saturday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park, which is near the base of the Big Four Bridge is where the teenangers were found.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a man who was shot in the head at Oxmoor Center is asking for answers. Octave Murego was found shot in the Oxmoor Center parking lot last month. Murego, who is currently being treated at UofL Hospital, was a member of South Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in Portland on Saturday. Kennetta Taylor, 38, of Louisville, was found dead of an apparent stabbing when Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a person down inside a residence in the 2500 block of Pirtle Street.
