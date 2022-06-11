ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: 12-year-old, last seen near Bardstown Road, found safe in Louisville

WHAS11
WHAS11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found burned in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Around 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to 600 block of Barret Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. In an alley near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Body found burned in Phoenix Hill alley; homicide investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was found burned in a Phoenix Hill alley overnight. According to LMPD, officers were called to the 600 block of Barret Avenue near Rubel Park around 3:20 a.m. on Monday. Once there, they said they found a dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

New Albany garage fire 06-12-22

Adam Baxter was arrested Wednesday, naked and wrapped in a blanket after two houses burned Tuesday night near River Road in eastern Jefferson County. Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center for ‘Fully Loaded Comedy Festival’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Comedian Bert Kreischer, most famous for chugging beers and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmpd
Wave 3

1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane. Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Four Bridge shooting leaves people frustrated, asking for answers

Adam Baxter was arrested Wednesday, naked and wrapped in a blanket after two houses burned Tuesday night near River Road in eastern Jefferson County. Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center for ‘Fully Loaded Comedy Festival’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Comedian Bert Kreischer, most famous for chugging beers and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: 38-year-old man last seen in east Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old white man who was last seen in east Louisville. A LensAlert was issued for Dustin Nelson, a 6-foot-1, 160 pound man. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. near Timbersprings Circle and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLKY.com

Man killed at downtown Louisville gas station, security guard arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a gas station downtown. Shortly after 10 p.m., First Division officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of West Broadway at the Thorntons gas station. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Multiple teens shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE (WISH) — Police say five teenagers were shot near a bridge that connects Indiana to Kentucky Saturday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park, which is near the base of the Big Four Bridge is where the teenangers were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed to death in Portland neighborhood identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in Portland on Saturday. Kennetta Taylor, 38, of Louisville, was found dead of an apparent stabbing when Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a person down inside a residence in the 2500 block of Pirtle Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers and the Louisville Fire Department were called to respond to the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy