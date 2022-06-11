ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park bottle store burglary

Cover picture for the articleVideo released by Forest Park police shows three...

Henry County police search for alleged pellet, or bb gun, shooter

Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Series of pellet gun shootings in Henry County leave several injured

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Kash Cameron was enjoying his birthday dinner with family at a local restaurant when things took a frightening turn. His family shared video of the incident at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. It was taken moments after a man in a black SUV drove through the parking lot. He shot at them with a pellet gun as the family dined on the restaurant patio. At least one of the pellets struck Kash.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton County police arrest man accused of dragging officer with car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape. Police said it started as a call for an armed domestic dispute just after 8 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 Block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said they spotted a man who refused to cooperate or comply with officers. He ran away.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
'Known street racer' arrested by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
ATLANTA, GA
South DeKalb Mall killer still on the run, police seek help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and arresting a man wanted in connection to the shooting at the South DeKalb Mall that left one man dead and three others in critical condition on Friday. The shooting happened at Fletcher’s around...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Thieves target Forest Park bottle shop, steal ATM and high-priced liquor

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park police are looking for three men they say broke into a store and stole an ATM. The entire crime was captured on camera. The video shows the moments three men pulled up to the Holiday Bottle Shop on Morrow Road in Forest Park Friday morning.
Shots fired at Bibb County investigators during traffic stop, 2 injured

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two Georgia deputies were forced to dodge bullets while attempting to pull over a vehicle on Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:43 p.m. along Thomaston Road at Lamar Road. The Bibb County sheriff said when investigators in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights to pull over...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead. Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.
LAGRANGE, GA
Seven people shot at a party in South Fulton Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say multiple people were shot at a large party in South Fulton late Saturday night. Police officials say officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Woodford Road around 11:15 p.m. after reports of multiple people shot. Officials...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Hiram man killed in crash with FedEx truck in Austell, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. - A Hiram man was killed after crashing into a FedEx truck in Austell on Friday, police say. Austell police said the incident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on C.H. James Parkway. Jeffery B. Amofa, 26, was traveling west in a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when police said...
AUSTELL, GA
Victims of weekend drowning in West Point Lake identified

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Family dispute outside Grady Hospital connected to deadly Kroger shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at a hospital in Downtown Atlanta has left one person dead and another critically injured in what police are calling a family dispute. Officers responded to a shooting outside of Grady Hospital shortly before midnight. When they arrived, investigators determined there was a prior shooting in DeKalb County involving several family members who eventually showed up at Grady and began shooting at each other again.
ATLANTA, GA
Police arrest man accused of shooting Atlanta McDonald's manager

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a McDonald's manager. Police said 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre is charged with aggravated assault and battery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said he was arrested in DeKalb County on June 10, about...
ATLANTA, GA

