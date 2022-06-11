Forest Park bottle store burglary

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Kash Cameron was enjoying his birthday dinner with family at a local restaurant when things took a frightening turn. His family shared video of the incident at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. It was taken moments after a man in a black SUV drove through the parking lot. He shot at them with a pellet gun as the family dined on the restaurant patio. At least one of the pellets struck Kash.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO