Owensboro, KY

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout.

While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro.

On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but still won 67-66 over Kentucky on a bucket by Alyssa Crockett with 2.2 seconds left.

Patterson was hoping to play Friday after missing Wednesday’s tune-up against the Indiana Junior All-Stars, but a right arm injury suffered while working out at UConn will cause her to miss both games this weekend.

Fort Wayne South Side’s Olivia Smith managed four points in the win. Indiana is being coached by Homestead’s Rod Parker. Tanyuel Welch led Indiana with 13 points.

In the boys game, Indiana played with just nine players as Central Noble’s Connor Essegian hurt his ankle in Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars and will miss all activities this weekend.

However, Indiana University recruit C.J. Gunn led the way with 20 points as Indiana took an early lead and never looked back in a 104-77 victory.

Northrop grad Jalen Jackson started for the Indiana All-Stars and tallied four points and two steals.

The Indiana-Kentucky series wraps up Saturday night at Southport High School outside of Indianapolis.

