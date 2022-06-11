ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock apartments where pregnant woman shot say the violence is ‘constant’

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vEH4_0g7S2Yje00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a pregnant woman remains in serious condition after being shot multiple times in a Little Rock apartment complex.

Thursday night just before 9:00, Little Rock police responded to the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive in the John Barrow area, shown on a map as the Westbridge Apartments. There, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times in serious condition. Police later confirmed she’s pregnant.

Those who live in the neighborhood say the violence is nothing new, as major roadways on either side bring conflicts into the secluded area.

Benton police: 17-year-old arrested; 52-year-old wanted in 13-year-old shooting at apartment complex

“Crime at this intersection has just been ongoing,” said one long-time neighbor who didn’t wish to share his identity. “That close to your house, it does ring a bell.”

The apartments have made headlines before: in 2017, it was the scene of the homicide of Paul Gonzales, and in 2019, it was investigated for deteriorating and rotting conditions.

That same year, a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in the complex.

Living nearby, neighbors are worried the violence will spread to other areas or injure others in the immediate area.

“As a neighborhood association, we tried to isolate the neighborhood from the apartments, but nothing has happened thus far,” the neighbor said, adding the homeowners have asked police to bump up patrols, but recent city-wide violence has made that difficult. “You’ve got innocent people here and bullets don’t have no name on them when you go to shooting.”

The last update on the injured pregnant woman was that she was in surgery. Police have not yet revealed any suspect information or context to what may have led to the shooting.

FOX 16 News

