Seven new COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Democrat who ran numerous campaigns, J. Joseph "Joe" Grandmaison has died at 79. His brother said Grandmaison died from Parkinson's disease Saturday in Portsmouth. Grandmaison ran a number of campaigns over the years and was an informal adviser to others, including President Bill Clinton.
“Several” ticks from Massachusetts have tested positive for Powassan virus, the same virus that killed a woman in Connecticut. “Several ticks from Massachusetts have tested positive for this virus in the last three weeks through our lab,” Amherst-based TickReport tweeted. “Stay alert for ticks.”. The organization has...
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Democrats will be welcoming an out-of-state special guest at their annual state convention this weekend. New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley tells News 9 that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Illinois, will be on hand to speak as Democrats gather in-person to hear from both national and state elected and party officials.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — As the Supreme Court's decision on abortion access could come any day, five Planned Parenthood locations between Vermont and New Hampshire are now permanently closed. Four of Vermont’s 12 Planned Parenthood locations are closing their doors for good – including in Bennington, Hyde Park,...
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is known as the "Live Free or Die" state that prides itself on a low financial burden for residents with no personal income or sales taxes. But when it comes to local property – or real estate – taxes, not so much....
CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 2,179 new positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 8. For the previous week, DHHS announce 7 additional death(s) related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People in New Hampshire are reflecting on those they have lost with others in the community. Friends of Aine welcomed Granite-Staters to their second annual Gathering in Remembrance event in Manchester on Sunday afternoon. The nonprofit organization offers bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and...
Alright, this writer's gonna be totally transparent here: she doesn't know the first thing about camping. Spending time in or near society with a roof and walls around you and a comfy bed to sleep in sounds more appealing than pitching a tent (although, of course, there's all different types of camping that a newbie could learn to like).
MANCHESTER, N.H. — June is Pride Month, and in New Hampshire, the fight for acceptance for the LGBTQ community has been continuing for decades. On June 28, 1969, the New York Police Department began an early morning raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in the city's Greenwich Village neighborhood. The first brick flew, sparking protests and clashes among police and members of the LGBTQ community.
After some lingering clouds and showers early Monday, we're back to sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this week. We are drying out and turning brighter (with lower humidity) gradually during the day. Highs will range from the low 70s north to low 80s south with a developing westerly breeze 5-10 mph.
BERLIN, N.H. — A woman from Massachusetts rolled over her ATV Saturday night at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin. New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department said the 22-year-old woman was thrown off the back of the vehicle after hitting a rock and pressing the throttle too hard. She then landed on a rock leaving her temporarily unconscious, officials said.
New Hampshire’s housing market “presents extraordinary challenges for renters and homebuyers." That’s according to the Housing Market Report, issued by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. With interest rates on the rise and housing inventory low, mortgage applications are dropping. The rising cost of materials — which...
When Khristina Hedding got married last September, her younger brother Matthew Hayes stood by her side. He was the maid of honor. Khristina said it started as sort of a joke. "But he was my maid of honor," she said. "He stood right next to me, held my flowers.”. He...
CONCORD, N.H. — As lawmakers in Washington, D.C., move toward compromise on new firearms regulations, some New Hampshire Republicans are hoping those efforts, if successful, could be blocked by legislation on its way to the governor. If a bipartisan deal is reached on Capitol Hill to implement new firearms...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The housing market in New Hampshire is in a state of turmoil, according to new data from New Hampshire Housing. Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and economic uncertainty are some of the factors contributing to the Granite State's turbulent housing market. Experts said that with the way things are looking, finding affordable housing could be a challenge for quite some time.
BOSTON — Massachusetts will begin distributing more than two million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents in many communities across the state this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. The state has made these rapid antigen tests available to all 351 cities and towns, and to date a total...
ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a boat at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a boat going in circles in Alton Bay found the boat adrift and a Good Samaritan had found an unresponsive man inside. The man, later identified as Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MADPH) updated its masking guidance for indoor spaces on Friday, June 10. With a 26% decrease in COVID cases, indoor masking will be optional regardless of vaccination status effective July 1. According to the MADPH, 84 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, with...
A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said. Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.
