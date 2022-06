The 14-3-2 Esteban Bermudez battled the 15-0 Hiroto Kyoguchi in Guadalajara Friday evening for Kyoguchi’s WBA super world light flyweight title. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds and was broadcast live by the DAZN streaming service. Bermudez tried to get through Kyoguchi’s high guard in the first. Bermudez fought hard, but Kyoguchi landed the more effective punches in the second. Kyoguchi continued to bang away in the third. The punches were having an impact, too. It was worth wondering how long Bermudez could last. The round was stopped by the referee with seconds left so that the ring doctor could take a look at Bermudez’ battered face.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO