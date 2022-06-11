Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities are investigating three homicides after three shootings in the Birmingham area over the weekend. Learn more in the video above. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Gate City public housing complex in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South at about 4:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a man in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO