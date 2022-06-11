ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery police say a man has been shot and killed. Police...

www.alabamanews.net

alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting. According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter. The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged following a weekend stabbing that left a woman with multiple injuries. According to court documents, Tyrone Washington, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon incident in which the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Two Dead in Tuskegee Shootings That Police Say Are Related

Two people have been killed in Tuskegee in shootings that police say are related. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan told Alabama News Network that at about 10:58AM, they got a call about two people shot, with one of them being killed, in the 800 block of Wright Street. Jordan says police found Samuel Caldwell dead on the scene. His brother, Christopher Caldwell, was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Brundidge Murder

UPDATE: Brundidge police say a suspect has been arrested in a murder investigation. Police say 18-year-old Zakevin Pennington of Brundidge has been charged with murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Pike County Jail. According to police, 21-year-old Jalen Harris was pronounced dead on the scene...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
alabamanews.net

$2,500 Reward Offered to Solve Montgomery Murder

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to solve a Montgomery man’s shooting death from 2021. Police say 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer was found shot on the night of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 3042 Fairwest Place, Apartment C. That is near the intersection of West Fairwiew Avenue and Mobile Highway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Abbeville Police investigate Sunday shooting, no injuries reported

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department is investigating after a car and building were shot on Sunday. On June 13, at around 11:23 a.m. the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of Kirkland Street and Church Street in Abbeville on a call of a building and vehicle that had been shot.
ABBEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police say a man has been injured in a shooting just off Mobile Highway. Police say at about 11:50 p.m. Friday, they were called to the 100 block of Bitford Way, in the Southlawn area. That’s where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Abbeville police department investigate weekend shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police need help from the community in two shooting investigations. According to the department, officers responded to the area of Kirkland Street and Church Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 12 for a shooting where a building and vehicle were targeted. A week prior, the...
ABBEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim Identified in Montgomery Fatal House Fire

Officials with the Montgomery Fire & Rescue have identified the woman killed in a house fire Thursday. Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega. Firefighters say the fire began just before 2:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive. When they arrived, they found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

DA: Man pleads guilty to 2018 Selma murder

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the defendant in a 2018 homicide case has entered a guilty plea. Jalen Furlow, 24, pleaded guilty to murder Monday. He faces 20 years to life in prison, with sentencing expected in about three months. Jackson said Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

3 Birmingham men killed in shootings over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities are investigating three homicides after three shootings in the Birmingham area over the weekend. Learn more in the video above. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Gate City public housing complex in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South at about 4:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a man in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Troy Messenger

Traffic fatality claims the life of Coffee County man

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash on Friday night claimed the life of an Enterprise man. The crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Friday, June 10, when a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer on Coffee County Road 105, approximately 15 miles north of Enterprise.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham police searching for missing 17-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen in Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Brayden Butler, 17, who has a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen June 11. Butler was last known to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Thursday on Highway 165 in Phenix City. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle involved in the crash. That deputy has been placed on paid leave pending the result of the investigation, which is being handled the Phenix City Police Department.
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday night shootings in Birmingham, Midfield

Two men were killed in separate shootings late Sunday night in Birmingham and Midfield. Frankie Keonta McDonald, 24, was shot at 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Beacon Parkway East in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.

