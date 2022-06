It’s safe to say that Ryan Jaros and Tony Silva have been waiting for the ball to go over the fence all season long. Both Jaros and Silva are two of Cranford’s top power hitters, having combined to hit seven home runs last season for the Cougars. Entering Monday’s Group 3 semifinal against Ramapo, the two have yet to have a ball go over the fence for a big fly.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO