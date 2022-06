4th of July is already right around the corner. Looking for a fun way to spend it? We can hook you up! Below is a map of all of the places you'll be able to find firework shows across the Hudson Valley before, during, and after the 4th of July. Lots of these firework shows are following fun events with live music, food trucks, and more, so there's something for everyone here.

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO