NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people are in the hospital after a shooting in Mid-City early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said they received a call just before 4:00 a.m. of a shooting in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue after four men arrived at a local hospital, suffering from different gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO