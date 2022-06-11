ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Multi-county Relay for Life held in Nutter Fort

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Relay for Life of North Central West Virginia had its first in-person event since before the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at the Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort.

This relay is a multi-county effort involving Harrison, Lewis, Taylor and Doddridge Counties. To raise funds, officials said there was a basket bash giving away five baskets an hour; two tickets could be purchased for 20 dollars. There were raffles, yard games and even a bouncy house for the kids.

“I come out here and help fight for my father who I lost to cancer. We are fighting to raise money for research so that we have more cancer diagnoses, and more treatments for our patients and our survivors,” said Charla Barrett, lead volunteer of Relay for Life of North Central West Virginia.

Organizers said they had a dance contest, a cake walk, and live DJ music for attendees to listen to while having fun and raising awareness.

