ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches 17th save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jansen struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Upset By Strikeout With Bases Loaded

The Los Angeles Dodgers had several opportunities to score more than two runs in their loss to the San Francisco Giants, but there were a few at-bats that loomed particularly large, including one involving Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning. Still trailing 2-0, the Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenley Jansen
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Walker Buehler Injured In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants

Walker Buehler labored through another start and the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t put forth their cleanest effort in a 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Since sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series, the Dodgers have lost seven of their last 11. They took a lead in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Converts eighth save

Lopez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals. Lopez now has two saves and 3.1 scoreless innings in his last three appearances after allowing unearned runs in each of his two outings before this stretch. The right-hander had no trouble pitching around a one-out Bobby Witt single in the ninth inning. Lopez has been excellent in a high-leverage role with a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 29 innings, and he hasn't walked a batter in his last eight frames. He's 8-for-10 in save chances while adding a 3-3 record.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Four hits in win

Mullins went 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals. While Mullins failed to record an extra-base hit, it was encouraging to see him pick up his fourth multi-hit game in June. He's gone 12-for-39 (.308) through 10 contests this month, adding a home run and five doubles in that span. Overall, he's up to a .248/.309/.388 slash line with 12 stolen bases, six home runs, 24 RBI and 32 runs scored through 60 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Braves
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Earns high-leverage hold

Ramirez struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his 10th hold in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo planned to use Ramirez during a bullpen day, but his entrance coincided with the highest-leverage spot of the game. The Diamondbacks were ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Philadelphia loaded the bases against Caleb Smith. In came Ramirez, who struck out Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to squelch the threat. It's been a rocky June for Ramirez, who gave up eight runs, 10 hits and three home runs over his previous four appearances, but the unflappable right-hander looked very much like the trusted reliever that posted a 2.76 ERA over 36 appearances out of Arizona's bullpen in 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy