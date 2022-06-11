ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top health executive, 56, was assaulted by his model ex-girlfriend, 22, after she claimed to have returned home and found him in bed with a colleague from the same giant accountancy firm, court hears

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A top health executive was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend who is less than half his age after she claimed to find in him bed with a work colleague, a court has heard.

Deloitte's Asia Pacific healthcare leader Dr Rohan Hammett, 56, was sleeping at his home in Avalon, on Sydney's northern beaches, when Sarah Su, 22, let herself in around midnight on November 25.

Manly Local Court heard on Monday that Ms Su claimed she found Mr Hammett in bed with Deloitte's Global Healthcare Leader Dr Stephanie Allen.

Mr Hammett's lawyer Paul McGirr said his client denied he was sleeping with Dr Allen, Daily Telegraph reported.

'He was working with a colleague on work-related matter at his premises, and to suggest they were sleeping in bed together is strenuously denied,' Mr McGirr said.

'It appears that Ms Su was highly stressed and may have interpreted matters incorrectly.'

A video interview with police was played in court where Mr Hammett claimed he awoke to find Ms Su inside the room 'screaming' and 'hitting' him.

He said he then 'opened the balcony door and put her outside'.

The court heard Ms Su told police in her interview with police that she was choked with 'a lot of force' and that the side of her face was 'pushed... into a wooden pillar'.

Mr Hammett denied the allegations.

The court heard the pair had been holidaying in Byron Bay a week earlier and that Mr Hammett broke up with Ms Su at the end of the trip.

Constable Meriki Buckman told the court Dr Allen was present in the bedroom.

The court heard Dr Allen had told police she was in an 'on and off' relationship with Mr Hammett.

Magistrate Robyn Denes ruled Ms Su was guilty of assault but did not record a conviction.

Mr Hammett is a former head of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and senior executive for NSW Health with more than 25 years of clinician experience.

