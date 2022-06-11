ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uzlC_0g7S06QD00
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WOKV

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he's ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
WOKV

Florida’s attorney general educating parents against ‘digital drug dealers’

On Monday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released an “informational toolkit” for parents on how to protect children from would-be ‘digital drug dealers’. Moody says the information is particularly important in the summer when children tend to spend more time online. The kit highlights social media methods that drug dealers utilize in order to sell illicit substances that contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
WOKV

Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms" to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public.
MARYLAND STATE
WOKV

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
WOKV

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc
WOKV

Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump's election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump's former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state's contested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy