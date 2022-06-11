ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

Baller to shot caller

By Nick Brooks
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s been a little over a week since the Geneva County Bulldogs have found new leadership on the girls’ basketball team. Many of you may know the former lady Bulldog as Lacy Stafford, now Lacy Holmes has taken over the program of her alma...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is coming to town this week. The Lady Trojans will be at Dothan High School Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. hosting a fundamental skills camp. The camp is open to any rising 7th through 12th grade female...
DOTHAN, AL
atmorenews.com

Former EA coach will take over W.S. Neal program

Former Escambia Academy head football coach and athletic director Hugh Fountain was named today as the new head football coach and athletic director at W.S. Neal High in Brewton. Fountain’s hiring was announced at a special meeting of the Escambia County Board of Education, held this morning (Monday, June 13)...
BREWTON, AL
wdhn.com

2022 Alabama State Games begin with Olympic style opening ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama State Games are taking place all across the Wiregrass this weekend and are now officially underway. All the fun festivities began with an Olympic style opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds. Inclement weather delayed the parade of athletes and the rest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Geneva County, AL
City
Geneva, AL
Geneva County, AL
Sports
City
Hartford, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Local
Alabama Education
WSFA

Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old south Alabama man was found dead in a Brundidge park, according to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green. Brundidge police, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park where they found the body of Jalen Harris.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Victim of fatal Montgomery fire last week identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega. The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive, which is located off of Wares Ferry Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Shot Caller#Highschoolsports
wtvy.com

Abbeville police department investigate weekend shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police need help from the community in two shooting investigations. According to the department, officers responded to the area of Kirkland Street and Church Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 12 for a shooting where a building and vehicle were targeted. A week prior, the...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Highway 84 renamed after retiring state senator Jimmy Holley

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Parts of Highway 84 in Coffee County officially have a new name, dedicated to a man who has served nearly 50 years in state politics. Elba native and Senator, Jimmy Holley, is now heading towards retirement after many years of serving in the Alabama House and later the Senate.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Third annual ‘Women Build’ held for Chipley family

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael took homes from many people across the Panhandle three years ago. One of those people was Pamela Meredith. “When Hurricane Michael came through it destroyed our home,” Meredith said. “We had four trees down and two were on the house.”. Now,...
CHIPLEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

City of Dothan officially launches mobile app

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has a new app for smart phone devices. The purpose of the app is to give community members access to several resources in one location. Reporting a concern, checking areas with power outages, and paying your utility bills are just a few...
DOTHAN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: A murderer, a mother and a chestnut tree

Editor’s Note: Russell County has a long history that is important to the State of Alabama and its evolvement from an area described in the book “Russell County in Retrospect” by Anne Kendrick Walker as a “barbaric land” to what it is today. Many of the people who set their roots in the county in its early days including the state’s first Territorial Delegate to the United States Congress, important Native Americans who paid with their lives to cede land that created the county, a family that started a place of higher learning in south Russell County that later led to the establishment of one of the state’s most known institutions of education today and a former slave who placed a monument to honor his former owner, are very much important to the formation of Alabama. The story that follows is another of a series to inform you – our readers – about the history of Russell County.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

The city of Dothan launches new online app

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, June 13, marks the official launch of the city of Dothan’s new application. The app can be found on both Apple’s App Store, and Android’s App Store/Google Play Store by searching the City of Dothan. It is free for all users.
DOTHAN, AL
blackchronicle.com

Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police news

An escapee coping with a murder price in Florida walked proper right into a Barstow gas station on Thursday and suggested a clerk that he wanted to flip himself into native regulation enforcement. Barstow Police on Friday acknowledged 37-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera of Marianna, Florida because the particular person with...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Houston County Library System is reevaluating security procedures after the terrifying sexual attack on a woman last week. “This is an isolated attack by a clearly dangerous individual,” is how DHCLS Director Chris Warren described the incident at the downtown Dothan branch. A man...
WMBB

Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Panama City have serious injuries after crashing into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Thomas Drive. Troopers said the car was going fast when the driver lost control when they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy