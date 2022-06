New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a game to remember on Sunday after she exploded for a monster triple-double against the Chicago Sky. It was Ionescu’s second career triple-double, and it made quite the history with the way she achieved the feat. The Liberty guard actually needed just three quarters to record the trip-dub, becoming the first-ever WNBA player to do so. She had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at the end of the third–with a rebound before the buzzer sealing the record for her.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO