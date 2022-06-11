Police respond to deadly shooting on Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman in her 20’s was shot during a robbery outside a West side apartment complex. Police were called to the San Juan Square Apartments on South Calaveras Street at around 11 P.M. Sunday. According to FOX 29 the victim tells police she...
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and Castle Hills police identified the two young women killed in a shooting in Castle Hills as 19-year-old D’Yani Amajanique Denise Thomas and 18-year-old Kennedi Eunece Braziel. Police said the women and a third victim were inside a...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting and robbery of a woman on the city’s West Side late Sunday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road.
High-profile civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said redacted body-cam footage makes it clear that a San Antonio police officer's recent fatal shooting of a 13-year-old suspect was unjustified. The June 3 shooting also marked the second time in two years that the officer in question, Stephen Ramos — a two-year...
Male bicyclist dead after a hit-and-run crash on Northeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on the Northeast Side. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of IH-35 N southbound access road [...]
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect turned himself in to San Antonio police after a shooting at a Northeast Side hotel left another man in critical condition. Officers were called to the hotel for a shooting in progress in the 7900 block of I-35 at 4 a.m. Sunday. When they...
3 people hurt after a multi-vehicle wreck on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, three people were hurt following a multi-vehicle accident caused by a suspected drunk driver on the Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on the access road of 410 at Callaghan Road. The early reports showed that a Sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a white vehicle [...]
CASTLE HILLS – A shooting near the North Star Mall left two women dead and another in critical condition early Sunday, according to Castle Hills police. The incident happened around 6 a.m. on the access road of Blanco Road and Loop 410. Officers were alerted by a man in...
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 66-year-old Jeffery Patrick Tynes. He was last seen on June 8 on the city's East Side along the 500 block of Farris Avenue not far from Martin Luther King Drive. Tynes does have a diagnosed...
SAN ANTONIO — While officials were looking for a person with a warrant, they reportedly found two stolen vehicles. It all started around 11:20 a.m. Monday when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the 18300 block of Highway 37 South for suspicious activity. The caller said a man...
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old girl was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon as she played with her sibling outside the family’s West Side apartment complex. According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 5700 block of Culebra Road. Police said the...
UVALDE, Texas - 10-year-old Mayah Zamora who was critically injured in the mass shooting at Robb elementary has been upgraded from serious to fair condition. On Monday, University Hospital shared the amazing news on Maya's condition. Maya's family says it's a miracle she's still alive. Last week, friends and family...
SAN ANTONIO - On June 11, a man sets his rental car on fire at a nearby gas station before driving the enflamed car towards the airport terminals, according to police. As the rental vehicle became fully engulfed in flames near Dee Howard Way, the suspect removed himself from the vehicle and ran away.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody for arson after San Antonio police said he set his rental car on fire near the San Antonio International Airport, causing it to explode. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the...
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — Castle Hills police are scouring surveillance video, hoping to catch some killers. Investigators say they recovered almost 50 spent shelling casings in the street at the crime scene Sunday morning, on the eastbound access road of Loop 410 just west of Blanco Road. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO – Three people are injured after a semi-truck crashed with another vehicle before it went through the wall of a hotel and into an empty swimming pool, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of IH-35 North, on...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who shot his neighbor during an argument. KSAT-12 reports the shooting took place Thursday night in the 5400 block of Gwenda Street. A man was at his neighbor’s house and the two got into an argument....
