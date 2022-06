Each time the Page County Panthers escaped an inning without allowing a run in the Class 2 state championship on Saturday, sophomore Bailee Gaskins came off the field screaming (as seen above). While there were dozens of people at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem pulling for the Panthers to bring home a state title, there was probably no one in the stadium that wanted to win more than Gaskins.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO