Cumberland Burglary - 11:00 p.m.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man. Officials issued a Golden Alert for Darrell Carter, 75. Deputies said he walked into the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area looking for Snake Weed. We are told Carter has...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days ago, Thomas Higgins from Alabama was killed in Carter County when a deer ran onto I-64, striking him and his motorcycle. Experts say deer versus motorcycle accidents happen more than you think. Michelle Fisher said she and her husband James were struck by a...
It looked like a perfect drug bust. A routine traffic stop with suspicious occupants in the car? Check. Multiple types of probable cause? Check. Nearly $10,000 in multiple bundles secured by rubber bands? Check. Six plastic bags containing more than 1,250 grams of brown powder that looked like heroin? Check.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect. The theft happened at a business off U.S. 25, a mile and a half north of London, at approximately 3:33a.m. Sunday morning. The man was seen with a U-Haul truck.
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new outdoor supply store in Laurel County will be opening its doors on Tuesday, but if customers wonder why there is an abundant stock of outdoor safety supplies, there’s a reason for that. The business’ owner and operator, Stephen Jones is an avid lover...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding a stolen trailer. The trailer was believed to be stolen around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday from Greenland Baptist Church. Police are looking for a dark-colored Chevy truck with a camper top...
Big South Fork NPS rangers would find the deceased’s motorcycle first, leading to the discovery of his body at a backcountry campsite. The morning of June 9, 2022 would bring a tragic close to the search for former Jamestown, Tennessee Mayor Lyndon Bill Baines. Baines was reported missing Sunday, June 5. The 58-year-old was last seen leaving his West Briar Ave. home at around 3 p.m. riding his silver 2006 Aprilla motorcycle.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Saturday named the man a Carter County deputy shot and killed Friday morning. According to a release from the TBI, the suspect, identified as Daniel Raymond Honeycutt, 38, of Kingsport, had been threatening residents with a gun at the 100 block of Woodland […]
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department found a ‘large amount of meth’ Saturday in Corbin and arrested five people. Deputies went to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road in an attempt to find Nytishia Younts. Younts had multiple warrants, according to police.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester. Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. They said eight people were living inside the home. One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.
LONDON, KY (June 13, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested an individual on a Clay County indictment warrant of arrest. Dreamer Ramsey age 20 of East 9th St., London, KY was taken into custody on School Street in East Bernstadt.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill cemetery was fined more than $1,400 for alleged financial and maintenance issues. Records show Church Hill Memory Gardens was ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty plus $668 in investigation costs to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The cemetery agreed to pay the department in a […]
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 3:00 P.M. UPDATE ***. The stolen truck was found, according to police. The truck, found in the Mallie community, was returned to the owner. Officials said more than 95% of the belongings in the truck were also returned. One man was found, arrested and...
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon. 62-year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle, according to KSP.
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Carter County. Troopers say Thomas Higgins, 62, from Alabama died after a deer ran into the road and hit the motorcycle. Higgins lost control, and crashed into the guardrail.
