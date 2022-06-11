Police: Suspect with gun threatened to kill woman holding baby in eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman who was holding an infant.

Jarrett Bonnell faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault – display or use of a weapon – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a gun on the 5000 block of North Dittmer Street, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Bonnell arrived at an address where he “did repeatedly assault the victim by punching her in the face and upper body with closed fists,” arrest affidavits say.

After the assault, he presented a gun and pointed it directly at the face of the victim, stating her 2-month-old child was going to “watch his mother die,” arrest affidavits say. (The baby is not related to Bonnell, affidavits say.)

“Said 2-month-old child, not related to the defendant, was being held in the arms of the victim at the time this threat was relayed,” affidavits say.

“The victim had multiple contusions and abrasions to the front of her face as a result of the assault,” affidavits say.

Bonnell, held on a total $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing June 17 in Scott County Court.

