The New York Yankees stumbled upon a spark plug with catcher Jose Treviño, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a three-player trade prior to the start of the season. Treviño has been phenomenal over 39 games this season, hitting .309 with five homers and 18 RBIs. His 35.6% on-base percentage and 13.5% strikeout rate are two great numbers the Yankees have come to rely on at the bottom of their batting order.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO