Comedian Pat McGann’s big show at The Raue Center this Sunday

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
Seinfeld fans would be hard-pressed to argue that Jason Alexander didn’t hit the nail on the head while portraying the endlessly neurotic and morally flexible George Costanza on the hit NBC TV sitcom. After all, the actor and comedian received seven Emmy Award nominations for the career-making role. But,...
Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.
"I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys," DeBose said. "And let's not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment's notice."
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars.
Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
John Stamos is disappointed about Bob Saget's exclusion from the Tony Awards' 2022 in memoriam tribute. The 75th annual Tony Awards were held Sunday night at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall. Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted about Saget not being included in the tribute to late stars, presumably finding out about the list from a dress rehearsal earlier in the day.
Some of Bob Saget's closest friends are coming together to pay tribute to the late comedian following his tragic death in January. In the trailer for Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, released Wednesday, the funnyman is celebrated by fellow comedians Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross and countless others in the comedy world, as well as by his close friend and Full House co-star, John Stamos, John Mayer, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, who not only looked back fondly on Saget's storied life and career but marveled at the great friend he was to each and every one of them.
The 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony is Sunday night, honoring the best of Broadway during the 2021-2022 season. The show will air live across the county from Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The Tonys will also be streamed live on Paramount+, which is also home to an exclusive one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.Full List Of 2022 Tony NomineesThe celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*
CBS2's Dave Carlin caught up with Utkarsh Ambudkar, star of the hit CBS comedy "Ghosts," on the red carpet of the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Ambudkar, who last appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning "Freestyle Love Supreme," is presenting an award at Sunday's ceremony.
At the 75th Annual Tony Awards, the casts of nominated musicals took the stage, with two-time Tony Award winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster leading The Music Man cast in a joyful, bright performance. The cast performed the song "Seventy-Six Trombones" in front of the audience attending the Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
