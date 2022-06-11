Comedian Pat McGann’s big show at The Raue Center this Sunday

Some of Bob Saget's closest friends are coming together to pay tribute to the late comedian following his tragic death in January. In the trailer for Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, released Wednesday, the funnyman is celebrated by fellow comedians Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross and countless others in the comedy world, as well as by his close friend and Full House co-star, John Stamos, John Mayer, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, who not only looked back fondly on Saget's storied life and career but marveled at the great friend he was to each and every one of them.

