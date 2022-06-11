Mayor Ed Gainey reveals new plan to curb violence on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey, Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt and members of the Pittsburgh police announced new safety measures they plan to implement on the South Side, starting immediately.

“The safety lane, as we did last weekend, will continue to be barricaded so that the emergency lane remains open,” Schmidt said. “We will also add additional no-parking to Carson Street between 17th and 18th on both sides of the street.”

Last weekend, extra patrols and motorcycle units were out tagging and towing cars along East Carson Street.

That same weekend, there were two separate shootings on the South Side that left three people wounded.

“We can’t have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side, and we plan on focusing all our policing efforts on that behavior,” said Gainey.

In addition to extra patrols, more detectives will be out, as well as inspectors for code and occupancy enforcement, roving DUI patrols, and additional lighting will be placed throughout the area.

“We’ll have 17 plus uniformed officers and marked vehicles going up and down the corridor down there,” said Linda Barone, Assistant Chief of Operations with the Pittsburgh police. “We feel we are adequately staffed and should have no problem.”

The mayor is taking his safety initiative one step further. Starting from 1 a.m. Saturday, Gainey will be out on the South Side, specifically East Carson Street.

“So I can see first-hand what is happening in the early hours of the morning,” Gainey explained. “And can better understand what we need to do to help Carson Street remain and stay safe.”

