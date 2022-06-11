ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scores and highlights as 17 area teams play in high school state semifinals

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportswraps' Brian Parsons and Nathan Epstein reports. Scores and highlights as 17 area teams play in high …. 18-year-old arrested, accused of shooting of 2 teens, …. Harborfest 2022 kicks off first night of...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
princessanneindy.com

Sanderlin, Kempsville hoops coach, honored for more than the game

CHESAPEAKE — It’s deeper than the game. That is the mantra of Kempsville High School basketball coach Darren Sanderlin, who recently was honored at a surprise celebration of his 20th season as a basketball coach. It was hosted by his wife, Deirdre Sanderlin, and the usually stoic Coach...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Class of 2022 | June 13

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrating the Class of 2022 on June 13!. To see the full photo gallery of local graduates or to submit your own, click here. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Sundays Sun Spa Shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Parade#Animal Shelters#Highschoolsports#Sports
13newsnow.com

North American Sand Soccer Championship continues to grow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An annual soccer institution at the oceanfront for nearly three decades now, the 28th edition of the North American Sand Soccer Championships took place in Virginia Beach over the weekend. It's come a long way from its inception in 1994 when just 26 youth and adult teams competed to now more than 700.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Standout guard Peter Kramer returning to Hampton

The Hampton boys basketball team will get some excitement this upcoming season when coach Joe Lafko collects his 500th career coaching victory. The Talbots this summer received some other exciting news. Peter Kramer, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who last March helped Shady Side Academy to its first WPIAL boys basketball...
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

In the early morning hours Sunday, what's left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location. Fort Monroe’s North Beach curfew hurts local business. Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman …. Fire at vacant Portsmouth house was intentionally …. Woman injured in shooting...
NORFOLK, VA
Bay Net

Two Administrative Appointments Announced At Chesapeake Public Charter School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 8, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Sandy Imbriale as the Education Director at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Imbriale holds a Master’s Degree from Western Maryland College and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 135 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ocean View, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kempsville around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 155 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo, Bayside, Oceana and Wards Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hampton.gov

Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala Weekend

The Jazz Legacy Foundation is celebrating a Decade of Excellence! Join in the celebration at the Gala Weekend June 10-12 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Lineup of artists includes Marcus Miller, Marcus Anderson featuring Ceelo Green, Gregory Porter, andRegina Bell. Tickets are on sale now.
13News Now

Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy