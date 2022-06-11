Scores and highlights as 17 area teams play in high school state semifinals

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 135 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ocean View, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kempsville around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 155 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo, Bayside, Oceana and Wards Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO