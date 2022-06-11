ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

NGU claims D-2 national title

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VN4w3_0g7Rwp5R00

North Greenville used two infield ground-outs, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to build a 4-1 lead after seven innings and again received stellar work on the mound from three pitchers in downing Point Loma(CA), 5-3, Friday night to claim its first NCAA Division II World Series title.

The Crusaders went 4-0 in their inaugural series appearance.

Jordan Holliday’s second inning ground out scored Pat Montieth with the game’s first run. Mark Cloop’s hard shot to third enabled Ethan Stringer to come home with the game’s second run in the third and John Michael Faile’s plate appearance in the seventh yielded two runs as Cory Bivens scored on a wild pitch and Faile’s sacrifice fly to right plated Gehrig Octavio.

Starter Reece Fields allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

Tristen Hudson, the third pitcher for North Greenville on the night, allowed a two-run homer to Baxter Halligan with one out in the ninth to cut the lead to its final two-run margin but then retired the next two batters, striking out Jakob Christian to end the game.

The Crusaders, who won a national title under a different affiliation last decade, claim their school’s first NCAA national title and finish 54-10 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
abccolumbia.com

Former Gamecock Landon Powell, North Greenville win DII World Series

Former Gamecock Landon Powell led North Greenville to the 2022 DII baseball championship after defeating Point Loma 5-3 in the national championship game Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. The Crusaders got off to a hot start — jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
houstonianonline.com

Lone Star State receiver sticks to ‘WRU’, Tigers energy says

Noble Johnson was in town on an unofficial visit last week and received the offer that preceded his commitment. Clemson continues to do aggressive recruiting in Texas. Four star wide receiver Noble Johnson (6-3 205) of Rockwall, Texas, committed to the Tigers on Saturday. Johnson chose Clemson over other finalists in Louisville, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
ROCKWALL, TX
fanrecap.com

Miami football has five of ACC 2022 top 10 must-watch games

Five of the top 10 games in the ACC in 2022 include the Miami football program in a list recently compiled by 247 Sports. The “ACC football schedule: 10 must-watch games in 2022” was named by Austin Nivison by 247 Sports. Miami hiring Mario Cristobal as their new head coach will create a lot of buzz for the Hurricanes in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
scgolfclub.com

How bout them Tigers! Four Clemson golfers make the cut

The leaders are playing amazing golf and the final two rounds will be highly competitive as it seems to be most every year at the BMW, but for Clemson fans, “how bout them Tigers!”. The Clemson contingent started the BMW tournament with Carson Young, DJ Trahan, Jacob Bridgeman and...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Howdy! Clemson snags another elite Lone Star State talent

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. If you thought Clemson’s run of success on the recruiting trail was coming to an end-- you thought wrong. The Tigers reached back into Texas and secured a commitment from four-star wideout Noble Johnson‍.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WSPA 7News

WCU names new baseball coach

Cullowhee, N.C. – A Western Carolina University baseball alumnus is coming home – again. A three-time All-Southern Conference selection and the 2003 SoCon Baseball Player of the Year, veteran assistant coach Alan Beck returns to Catamount Country as the baseball program’s 11th head coach announced today by WCU Director of Athletics Alex Gary. Beck will be […]
CULLOWHEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Point#Nexstar Media Inc
myclintonnews.com

A Miss South Carolina Message

GREENWOOD -- Anna Joy Hulsey will be bringing a bit of disco and funk to the 2022 Miss South Carolina Pageant with her clogging routine to the music, “Boogie Shoes,” by KC and the Sunshine Band. The 85th annual pageant will be held at Township Auditorium in Columbia...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man in disbelief after winning $200,000 lottery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was in disbelief following a $200,000 lottery win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man was leaving work when he stopped at the Quick Stop on North Main Street to get a lottery ticket. The man told lottery officials he looked at his ticket 10 times […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Field & Stream

South Carolina Angler Ties State Record with 10-Pound, 1-Ounce Walleye

A pair of South Carolina anglers boated a state-record walleye over Memorial Day weekend. Chris Edlund, of Spartanburg, reeled in the 10-pound, 1.44-ounce walleye on May 29 at Lake Tugalo, and his fishing partner, Dave Starzek, of Greer, netted the fish. Edlund and Starzek said they hit the water by 6:30 a.m. and had been trolling for less than two hours when they hooked the walleye.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The List: Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson tourism numbers

Tourism helps drive economies throughout the state, including right here in the Upstate. Here’s a look at some of the tourism numbers provided by VisitGreenvilleSC, OneSpartanburg Inc. and Visit Anderson. City of Greenville. Out-of-state visitors:. 2019 – 73%. 2020 – 68%. 2021 – 70%. 2022 as...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

District 55 announces principal moves for 2022-23 school year

Following a called meeting of the Laurens County School District 55 Board of Trustees on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced the relocation of some school principals for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Lewis Compton has been selected to assume the position of principal at Laurens District 55 High School...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy