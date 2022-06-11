NGU claims D-2 national title

North Greenville used two infield ground-outs, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to build a 4-1 lead after seven innings and again received stellar work on the mound from three pitchers in downing Point Loma(CA), 5-3, Friday night to claim its first NCAA Division II World Series title.

The Crusaders went 4-0 in their inaugural series appearance.

Jordan Holliday’s second inning ground out scored Pat Montieth with the game’s first run. Mark Cloop’s hard shot to third enabled Ethan Stringer to come home with the game’s second run in the third and John Michael Faile’s plate appearance in the seventh yielded two runs as Cory Bivens scored on a wild pitch and Faile’s sacrifice fly to right plated Gehrig Octavio.

Starter Reece Fields allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

Tristen Hudson, the third pitcher for North Greenville on the night, allowed a two-run homer to Baxter Halligan with one out in the ninth to cut the lead to its final two-run margin but then retired the next two batters, striking out Jakob Christian to end the game.

The Crusaders, who won a national title under a different affiliation last decade, claim their school’s first NCAA national title and finish 54-10 on the season.

