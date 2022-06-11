ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Property owner faces over $20,000 in damages after tenant involved in standoff in Clay County

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe property owner, Jerry Moran, is the owner...

www.firstcoastnews.com

michael sullivan
2d ago

This needs to be corrected in Florida. Some States have realized damaging , taking or destroying an innocent owners property should be compensated. It doesn’t matter the property was being rented and the renter gave permission for the suspect to stay in the home. The homeowner is innocent of any wrongdoing and if the police damaged his property then they should pay for the damages. Ironically if the suspect is later found innocent. So everybody is innocent except the police , the damages are still not covered.

Action News Jax

Body pulled from Turtle River in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Turtle River near Blythe Island over the weekend. Police say a boater spotted the body Saturday morning and called 911. Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

JSO Sheriff Pat Ivey announces several personnel changes as part of his administration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Pat Ivey was sworn into office on Saturday, and wasted no time announcing personnel changes Monday as part of the transition to his administration. Sheriff Ivey announced Nick Burgos as Undersheriff. Joe Cowan will replace Nick Burgos as Director of Patrol & Enforcement. There were several other announcements listed on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation. Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes. When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window. Wright, who had...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to appeal to ARC in bid to keep illicit addition to patio villa

A Villager will appeal to the Architectural Review Committee in a bid to keep an illicit addition to his patio villa. Youssef El-Masry, who lives at 2164 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors during a public hearing at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber stretches cash lead among filed Jacksonville mayoral candidates

Daniel Davis looms, but Cumber stands her ground in crowded GOP lane. Among the candidates who have opened campaign accounts for the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race, Republican LeAnna Cumber holds a substantial fundraising lead. Cumber expanded that edge over the other formally filed candidates in May. Between her campaign account...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Sheriff searching for woman accused of stealing patio furniture from Marion County home

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who stole a patio furniture set. "She went to a house on Guava Place in Ocklawaha and stole the furniture she liked. She stole a 45-pound iron bull weight, a Tommy Bahama set that included two chairs and a table, and a Hampton Bay brown swivel chair. She also stole some pillows and a fake plant off the front porch," the sheriff's office said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Highway suspect flees the scene in overnight shooting on J. Turner Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

