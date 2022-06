CLEVELAND -- Even though the Guardians have won nine of their last 12 contests, it doesn’t make Saturday’s 10-5 loss to the A’s any easier to swallow. All the momentum Cleveland has been carrying the last few days cruised right through the sixth inning of Saturday’s matchup at Progressive Field. A José Ramírez double in the fourth prompted a throwing error that allowed Amed Rosario to score and Ramírez to hastily scurry into third base before scoring on the next play. The Guardians started to pull away with a three-run lead and it seemed as though Oakland's 10-game losing streak was going to extend to 11 straight losses.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO